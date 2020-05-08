Brand New Bob Dylan Song!
Bob Dylan dropped his third new single, titled, “False Prophet” early this morning (5/8/20). He also announced his first new album in eight years, with Rough And Rowdy Ways set for release on June 19th.which follows his two recent tracks, the 17-minute, “Murder Most Foul” and “I Contain Multitudes.” Both songs are included on the 10-track album — with the CD version featuring “Murder Most Foul” on a separate disc. Rough And Rowdy Ways marks Dylan’s 39th studio set.
SIDE NOTES
- Recently released is Bob Dylan (featuring Johnny Cash) – Travelin’ Thru, 1967 – 1969: The Bootleg Series Vol. 15.
- The new collection unveils 47 previously unreleased recordings, including outtakes from 1967’s John Wesley Harding, 1969’s Nashville Skyline, and 1970’s Self Portrait — plus the first official release of legendary Bob Dylan-Johnny Cash 1969 Nashville studio sessions.
- Travelin’ Thru will be released in triple-CD, triple-LP, and digital configurations.