Bon Jovi Releases NYC-Based Video For ‘Do What You Can’
Bon Jovi has released the video for Jon Bon Jovi’s COVID-19 anthem, “Do What You Can.” The song, which he initially composed with the help of fans online, as a late-edition to the long-delayed Bon Jovi 2020 album, which drops on October 2nd.
Jon Bon Jovi said of the new video: “Shooting a video on nearly empty streets of Manhattan amid a global crisis really told the story of ‘Do What You Can’ from the place where I lived it. And I know those empty streets look similar to so many parts of America battling this pandemic. But the story of everyday heroes showing amazing courage was inspiring to see and the video, much like the song, has a great deal of hope in it too.”
The tracklisting to Bon Jovi 2020:
“Limitless”
“Do What You Can”
“American Reckoning”
“Beautiful Drug”
“Story Of Love”
“Let It Rain”
“Lower The Flag”
“Blood In The Water”
“Brothers In Arms”
“Unbroken”