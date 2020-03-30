Bob Dylan’s New Song

Bob Dylan has released his first new original song in nearly eight years, titled “Murder Most Foul.” The nearly 17-minute track begins with the assasination of John F. Kennedy and namechecks a host of events and personalities covering the past 50-plus years.
Dylan issued a statement regarding the new track, which reads: “Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years. This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you. Bob Dylan”
It’s safe to say that among all of the rock legends still walking this Earth, Bob Dylan has historically been the one least concerned with the cult of celebrity and keeping up public appearances. A while back he admitted that he’s clueless to all of that type of business, “I don’t know what people think of me, see, I only know about what record companies say to you and managers and people like that; y’know, people watching’ you do things. I only know. . . I only hear about that stuff.”
“Murder Most Foul”
(Bob Dylan)
Transcription via NoDepression.com.
Copyright 2020 Bob Dylan and Special Rider Music
‘Twas a dark day in Dallas, November ’63
A day that will live on in infamy
President Kennedy was aright, alive [a-ridin’ high]
Good day to be livin’ and a good day to die
Bein’ led to the slaughter like a sacrificial lamb
He said, “Wait a minute, boys, you know who I am?”
“Of course we do, we know who you are,”
Then they blew off his head while he was still in the car
Shot down like a dog in broad daylight
Was a matter of timing and the timing was right
You got unpaid debts, we’ve come to collect
We gonna kill you with hatred, without any respect
We’ll mock you and shock you, and we’ll grinnin’ [put it] in your face
We’ve already got someone here to take your place.
The day they blew out the brains of the king
Thousands were watching, no one saw a thing
It happened so quick there, so quick, by surprise
Right there in front of everyone’s eyes
Greatest magic trick ever under the sun
Perfectly executed, skillfully done
Wolfman, o wolfman, o wolfman howl,
Rub-a-dub-dub, it’s a murder most foul.
Hush, little children, you’ll understand
The Beatles are comin,’ they’re gonna hold your hand
Slide down the banister, go get your coat
Ferry ‘cross the Mersey and go for the throat
There’s three bums comin’ and they’re dressed in rags
Pick up the pieces and lower the flags
I’m goin’ to Woodstock, it’s the Aquarian age
Then I’ll go ta Altamont and sit near the stage
Put your head out the window, let the good times roll
There’s a party going on behind the Grassy Knoll
Stack up the bricks, pour the cement
Don’t say Dallas don’t love you, Mr. President
Put your foot in the tank and then step on the gas
Try to make it to the triple underpass
Blackface singer, whiteface clown
Better not show your faces after the sun goes down
Up in the red light district, they got cop on the beat
Living in a nightmare on Elm Street
When you’re down on Deep Elem, put your money in your shoe
Don’t ask what your country can do for you
Cash on the ballot, money to burn
Dealey Plaza, make a left-hand turn
I’m going down to the crossroads, gonna flag a ride
The place where faith, hope, and charity died
Shoot him while he runs, boy, shoot him while you can
See if you can shoot the invisible man
Goodbye, Charlie, Goodbye Uncle Sam
Frankly, Miss Scarlett, I don’t give a damn
What is the truth, and where did it go
Ask Oswald and Ruby, they oughta know
“Shut your mouth,” said a wise old owl
Business is business, and it’s a murder most foul
Tommy can ya hear me, I’m the acid queen
I’m riding in a long, black Lincoln limousine
Ridin’ in the backseat next to my wife
Headin’ straight on in to the afterlife
I’m leaning to the left, I got my head in her lap
Hold on, I’ve been led into some kind of a trap
Where we’ll ask no quarter, and no quarter do we give
We’re right down the street from the street where you live
They mutilated his body and they took out his brain
What more could they do, they piled on the pain
But his soul was not there where it was supposed to be at
For the last fifty years they’ve been searchin’ for that
Freedom oh freedom freedom over me
I hate to tell you mister but only dead men are free
Send me some lovin’ tell me no lie
Throw the gun in the gutter and walk on by
Wake up little Susie, let’s go for a drive
Cross the Trinity River let’s keep hope alive
Turn the radio on, don’t touch the dials
Parkland Hospital only six more miles
Ya got me dizzy Miss Lizzie ya filled me with lead
That magic bullet of yours has gone ta my head
I’m just a patsy like Patsy Cline
Never shot anyone from in front or behind
I’ve blood in my eye, got blood in my ear
I’m never gonna make it to the new frontier
Zapruder’s film I seen right [night] before
Seen it thirty-three times maybe more
It’s vile and deceitful it’s cruel and it’s mean
Ugliest thing that you ever have seen
They killed him once and they killed him twice
Killed him like a human sacrifice
The day that they killed him someone said to me “Son,
The age of the Antichrist has just only begun.”
Air Force One comin’ in through the gate
Johnson sworn in at two thirty-eight
Lemme know when you decide to throw in the towel
It is what it is, and it’s murder most foul
What’s new, pussycat, what’d I say,
I said the soul of a nation been torn away
And it’s beginning to go into a slow decay
And that it’s thirty-six hours past Judgment Day
Wolfman Jack he’s speaking in tongues
He’s going on and on at the top of his lungs
Play me a song, Mister Wolfman Jack
Play it for me in my long Cadillac
Play me that “Only the Good Die Young”
Take me to the place Tom Dooley was hung
Play “St. James Infirmary” and the court of King James
If you want ta remember, you better write down the names
Play Etta James too, play “I’d Rather Go Blind”
Play it for the man with the telepathic mind
Play John Lee Hooker, play “Scratch My Back”
Play it for that strip club owner named Jack
Guitar Slim, “Goin’ Down Slow”