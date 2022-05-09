Billy Joel Tribute On His Birthday

I am a huge Billy Joel fan and today is Billy’s 73rd birthday. Scott featured Billy on Basement Tapes today. Here’s a vintage video of Billy from way back in 1971. Enjoy!
Billy also just launched the “Billy Joel New York State Of Mind” Landmarks website…where you can log on to the “Landmarks” website at https://nysom.billyjoel.com/ to explore an interactive map highlighting 50 special New York locations connected to Billy’s life and songs, “from Cold Spring Harbor to Madison Square Garden, from Sullivan Street to the Hudson River Line.”