Best of Lincoln 2020

May 27, 2021 @ 10:39am

Here are the results from the 2020 voting:

SERVICES | HOME & GARDEN
FOOD & RESTAURANTS | HEALTH & FITNESS
SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT

SERVICES

Who provides your pet with the best ANIMAL BOARDING?

  1. Kenl Inn
  2. Bailey’s Deluxe Pet Care
  3. Woof! Dog Care Center

Who has the most reliable APPLIANCE SERVICE?

  1. Schaefer’s
  2. Andy’s Appliance Repair
  3. Best Buy

Who has the best AUTO BODY AND PAINT SHOP?

  1. Tracy’s Collision Center
  2. Wayne’s Body Shop
  3. Morrow Collision Center

Where would you most likely take your car for AUTO SERVICE?

  1. T.O. Haas Tire
  2. Sid Dillon
  3. Honda of Lincoln

Which BANK provides the best services?

  1. Union Bank & Trust Company
  2. Pinnacle Bank
  3. Cornhusker Bank

Which CAR WASH is the best for your car?

  1. Jet Splash
  2. Tommy’s Express Car Wash
  3. Kevin’s Car Wash

Who has the most reliable COMPUTER REPAIR service?

  1. Best Buy Geek Squad
  2. Schrock Innovations
  3. Open Doors Computer Service

Which CREDIT UNION provides the best services?

  1. Liberty First Credit Union
  2. University of Nebraska Federal Credit Union
  3. LincOne Federal Credit Union

Who has the best Watch Repair?

  1. The Time Shoppe
  2. Elder Jewelry
  3. Swiss Clock LLC

Which FUNERAL HOME provides the best service and care?

  1. Roper & Sons Funeral Services
  2. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home
  3. Lincoln Memorial

Which MOVING SERVICE provides the best service?

  1. Two Men And A Truck
  2. Chet’s Moving & Storage
  3. Black Belt Movers

Who provides the best TANNING services?

  1. Sun Tan City
  2. Max Tan
  3. Tanning Zone

Who has the best TIRE STORE?

  1. T.O. Haas Tire
  2. Graham Tire
  3. Big Red Tire

Who is the best NEW CAR DEALER?

  1. Sid Dillon
  2. Honda of Lincoln
  3. DuTeau

Who is the best PRE-OWNED CAR DEALER?

  1. Sid Dillon
  2. Honda of Lincoln
  3. Moxie Mitsubishi

Where is the best SMALL COMPANY TO WORK (under 100 employees)?

  1. Liberty First Credit Union
  2. John Henry’s Plumbing, Heating and A/C
  3. Moxie Mitsubishi

Where is the best LARGE COMPANY TO WORK (over 100 employees)?

  1. Madonna
  2. Tabitha Health Care
  3. Legacy Retirement Communities

Who is the best INTERNET PROVIDER?

  1. ALLO
  2. Spectrum
  3. Windstream

Which PET GROOMER provides the best care?

  1. PetSmart
  2. Bailey’s Deluxe Pet Care
  3. Woof! Dog Care Center

Who provides the best DELIVERY SERVICE?

  1. Amazon
  2. UPS
  3. Valentino’s

FOOD & RESTAURANTS | HEALTH & FITNESS
SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT

HOME & GARDEN

Which APARTMENT COMPLEX / COMMUNITY provides the best amenities?

  1. Chateau Development
  2. CIP
  3. Cherry Hill Apartments

Who has the best FLOOR COVERING?

  1. Carpet Land
  2. O Street Carpet
  3. EMO Flooring

Who is the best for HOME SIDING / WINDOWS?

  1. Nebraskaland Siding & Windows
  2. Neemann and Sons
  3. Casey Nelson Exteriors

Which NURSERY / GARDEN CENTER has the best selection and service?

  1. Campbell’s Nurseries & Garden Center
  2. Earl May Nursery & Garden Center
  3. Nebraska Nursery & Color Garden

Who is the best for PLUMBING, HEATING & A/C?

  1. John Henry’s Plumbing Heating and AC
  2. Capital Heating & Air Conditioning
  3. Biggerstaff Plumbing, Heating and Air

Which REAL ESTATE COMPANY is the best?

  1. Home Real Estate
  2. Woods Bros. Realty
  3. Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate

Which RETIREMENT COMPLEX / COMMUNITY provides the best service/amenities?

  1. Legacy Retirement Communities
  2. Tabitha Health Care Services
  3. Southlake Village Rehabilitation & Care Center

Which ROOFING COMPANY is the best?

  1. White Castle Roofing
  2. Neemann & Sons Roofing
  3. Apple Roofing

Who has the best LANDSCAPING COMPANY?

  1. Campbell’s Nurseries & Garden Center
  2. Lincoln Landscaping Company
  3. Nebraska Nursery & Color Garden

FOOD & RESTAURANTS | HEALTH & FITNESS
SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT

FOOD & RESTAURANTS

Which restaurant has the best APPETIZERS?

  1. MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante
  2. Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
  3. Valentino’s

Who has the most scrumptious BUFFET?

  1. Valentino’s
  2. China Buffet & Mongolian Grille
  3. Golden Corral

Which CATERER provides the best food and service?

  1. HyVee
  2. ChefAuChef
  3. Premier Catering / Valentino’s

Which restaurant makes the most delicious CHICKEN?

  1. Raising Canes
  2. Chick-Fil-A
  3. Lee’s Chicken

Who has the best COFFEE SHOP?

  1. The Mill
  2. Scooter’s Coffee
  3. Starbucks

Who has the best DATE NIGHT RESTAURANT?

  1. Lazlo’s Brewery & Grill
  2. Venue Restaurant & Lounge
  3. MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante

Which restaurant has the most decadent DESSERTS?

  1. Green Gateau
  2. Venue Restaurant & Lounge
  3. Parthenon

Where can you buy the best DONUTS?

  1. LaMar’s Donuts
  2. Krispy Kreme Donuts
  3. Hurts Donuts

Who has the most delicious FRENCH FRIES?

  1. Runza Restaurants
  2. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
  3. McDonalds

Where is the best GLUTEN FREE RESTAURANT?

  1. Goldenrod Pastries
  2. Rutabagas Comfort Food
  3. Valentino’s

Who has the most appetizing HAMBURGER?

  1. Honest Abe’s Burgers & Freedom
  2. Runza Restaurants
  3. Red Robin

Which ICE CREAM SHOP has the tastiest treats?

  1. Ivanna Cone
  2. Dairy Queen
  3. 402 Creamery

Who has the best ITALIAN RESTAURANT?

  1. Vincenzo’s Ristorante
  2. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant
  3. Valentino’s

Which restaurant provides the best KIDS MENU?

  1. Valentino’s
  2. Lazlo’s
  3. Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar

Which LOCAL BREWERY has the best brews?

  1. Zipline Brewing Co.
  2. Empyrean Brewing Co. / Lazlo’s
  3. Kinkaider Brewing Co.

Who has the best MEXICAN RESTAURANT?

  1. Hacienda Real
  2. La Paz Mexican Fare & Cantina
  3. Tico’s Foods of Mexico

Who has the best NATURAL FOODS / HEALTH FOOD STORE?

  1. Trader Joe’s
  2. Fresh Thyme Farmer’s Market
  3. Open Harvest Co-op Grocery

Which is the best NUTRITION/SUPPLEMENT store?

  1. GNC
  2. Natural Grocers
  3. Nutrition Authority (formerly Max Muscle)

Who has the best NEIGHBORHOOD BAR?

  1. Brewsky’s Food & Spirits
  2. Press Box
  3. Sportscasters

Which restaurant has the most savory PIZZA?

  1. Isles Pub & Pizza
  2. Valentino’s
  3. Ramo’s Pizza

Who has the most inviting RESTAURANT PATIO?

  1. Wilderness Ridge
  2. Local Beer, Patio and Kitchen
  3. Valentino’s

Which SANDWICH SHOP is the best?

  1. Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs
  2. Firehouse Subs
  3. Jimmy Johns Gourmet Sandwiches

Who has the best SPORTS BAR & GRILL?

  1. Brewsky’s Food & Spirits
  2. Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar
  3. Press Box

Which restaurant has the most appetizing STEAK / PRIME RIB?

  1. Misty’s
  2. Texas Roadhouse
  3. Outback Steakhouse

Which restaurant has the tastiest WINGS?

  1. Watering Hole
  2. Buffalo Wild Wing
  3. Buffalo Wings & Rings

Which restaurant provides the best CURBSIDE / TAKEOUT SERVICE?

  1. Lazlo’s Brewery & Grille
  2. Texas Roadhouse
  3. Valentino’s

Which restaurant gives you the best VEGETARIAN options?

  1. Rutabagas Comfort Food
  2. Valentino’s
  3. Pepe’s Bistro

FOOD & RESTAURANTS | HEALTH & FITNESS
SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH & FITNESS

Which HEALTH & FITNESS CENTER has the best service and facilities?

  1. Good Life Fitness
  2. YMCA
  3. Madonna ProActive

Which HOME CARE PROVIDER has the best care?

  1. Tabitha Home Health Care
  2. Home Care Assistance
  3. Graceful In Home Healthcare

Who has the best OPTICAL CENTER?

  1. EyeCare Specialties
  2. Lincoln Vision Center
  3. ShopKo Optical Center

Who provides the best PHYSICAL THERAPY?

  1. Lincoln Orthopedic Physical Therapy
  2. Madonna TherapyPlus
  3. Tabitha Health Care Services

Who is the best AUDIOLOGIST?

  1. ENT Specialties
  2. Christensen Hearing Analytics
  3. Complete Hearing

Which CHIROPRACTIC OFFICE is your favorite?

  1. Advanced Chiropractic Solutions
  2. Comfort Family Chiropractic
  3. NOVO Chiropractic

Which DENTAL OFFICE provides the best care?

  1. Pine Ridge Dental
  2. Williamsburg Dental
  3. Optimal Dental

Which ORTHODONTIST OFFICE is the best?

  1. Rallis and Bonilla Orthodontics
  2. Schoettger Orthodontics
  3. Genesis Orthodontics

Which DERMATOLOGY CLINIC provides the best care?

  1. Sutton Dermatology & Aesthetic Center
  2. Basler Dermatology
  3. Heibel Dermatology

Which VETERINARIAN CLINIC provides the best pet care?

  1. Pitts Veterinary Hospital
  2. Vondra Veterinary Clinic
  3. Ehlers Animal Care

Which local GOLF COURSE do you like the best?

  1. Wilderness Ridge Golf Course
  2. Pioneers Golf Course
  3. Highlands Golf Course

FOOD & RESTAURANTS | HEALTH & FITNESS
SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT

SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT

Who has the best CARD & HOME DÉCOR GIFT SHOP?

  1. Four Star Card & Gift Gallery
  2. Hallmark
  3. At Home

Which CONVENIENCE STORE is the best?

  1. Casey’s General Store
  2. U-Stop Convenience Shop
  3. Super C

Who provides the best in FINE JEWELRY?

  1. Sartor Hamann Jewelry
  2. A.T. Thomas Jewelers
  3. Elder Jewelry

Which FLORAL SHOP has the best service and selection?

  1. HyVee
  2. Oak Creek Plants and Flowers
  3. L. Maries Floral Boutique

Where can you buy the best HUSKER GAME DAY APPAREL?

  1. Husker Headquarters
  2. Scheels
  3. Best of Big Red

Which LOCAL BAND is the most entertaining?

  1. AM/FM
  2. Big Daddy Caleb & The Chargers
  3. Tucker’s August

Who has the best LOCAL BOUTIQUE?

  1. Ash & Ash Co.
  2. Beka Boutique
  3. L. Maries Floral Boutique

Who has the best PARTY SUPPLY STORE?

  1. Party America
  2. Dollar Tree
  3. Party City

Who has the best THRIFT STORE?

  1. Cause for Paws
  2. Goodwill
  3. Saint Louise Gift & Thrift

Who has the best local WINERY?

  1. James Arthur Vineyards
  2. Glacial Till Vineyard & Winery
  3. Deer Springs Winery

Who has the best WEDDING DRESS SHOP?

  1. David’s Bridal
  2. Ellynne Bridal Gallery
  3. Blush

Where is the best place to have a KID’S BIRTHDAY PARTY?

  1. Urban Air
  2. Lost in Fun
  3. Valentino’s

Where is the best place to buy TOYS?

  1. Target
  2. HobbyTown USA
  3. Walmart