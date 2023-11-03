Beatles Vs. Stones Weekend

For rock music historians, 1969 will always be a special year. It marked the introduction of Led Zeppelin, the year of Woodstock, and the debut of the Who’s groundbreaking rock opera, “Tommy.” It also was the last time the Beatles and the Stones had new music out at the same time.

For the Beatles, it was “Abbey Road.” And the Stones’ “Let It Bleed” was released at the same time – November of 1969. Years later, many believe those albums were possibly the best either band had produced, before or since. Both arrived on American shores at about the same time, appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show” within months of each other, and competed for rock idol status here in America and around the world. There was unspoken competition between the two bands from the get-go, much of those flames being fanned by the insatiable mass media who relished the scuffles between these two British super groups. But both bands, including Jagger, Richards, Lennon, and McCartney actually sniped at one another over the years, always generating lots of press – just the way they always liked it.

It’s been more than a half century since the two bands each had new stuff out and on the radio at the same time. Until this week, that is…

Source: Fred Jacobs. Jacobs Media