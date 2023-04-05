BEATLES Early Recording!

Source: YouTube

Well this is pretty cool. An old BEATLES recording from 1963 has just been unearthed.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, a 15-year-old student named John Bloomfield at the Stowe all-boys boarding school in Buckinghamshire recording the performance when the Beatles performed at the school’s theater. The performance took place after another student had written a letter to the band’s manager, Brian Epstein. The Beatles performed a collection of their club covers, such as Chuck Berry‘s “Too Much Monkey Business,” and songs from their debut album, Please Please Me. The Beatles’ debut album came out two weeks before this performance.