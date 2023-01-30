Bear Selfie!

You probably heard the story of the “trail cam” in Colorado that got the attention of a wild bear, who seems to be mugging for the camera, or taking selfies of himself or herself (authorities from Colorado haven’t been able to identify if the bear is male or female). Apparently there are over 400 photos of this bear. For a little more information on this story CNN reporter, Jeanne Moos has filed THIS REPORT

Check it out…it’s worth the 3 minutes of your time!