So…did you take part in the “BARBENHEIMER WEEKEND?”

Last week on The Morning Show That Rocks we talked about the two big movies, BARBIE, and OPPENHEIMER were both opening on Friday. Supposedly people were making plans to go to both movies over the weekend, calling it BARBENHEIMER. Little did we know at the time that this whole Barbenheimer thing was actually a promotion put together by AMC Theatres to promote both movies. At any rate, Scott had family in town and didn’t get out to see either of them, and I did not either…though we REALLY want to see Oppenheimer!

For the record…over the weekend BARBIE was #1 bringing in $155 million dollars at the box office. OPPENHEIMER was second with a take of about $80.5 million. The rest of the top 5 looked like this:

3. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, $19.5 million

4. Sound of Freedom, $20.1 million

5. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, $6.7 million

I haven’t seen any of these but SCOTT did see Mission Impossible and Indiana Jones and said they’re both good!