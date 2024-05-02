Backstage With Mick Jagger!

Source: YouTube

This is pretty cool!

THE ROLLING STONES just kicked off their “HACKNEY DIAMONDS” tour last Sunday night (April 28) in Houston. Now they are in New Orleans, performing at the New Orleans Jazz Festival, and MICK JAGGER gave fans a little “behind the scenes” look at him and his backup singers for the tour, doing a “little warm up” before the show backstage.

Check out this video of Mick and company practicing “DEAD FLOWERS” and warming up the vocal chords!