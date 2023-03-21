ANOTHER Book Coming Out…This One From Bret Michaels Of Poison

This one is probably not for everyone….not sure it’s for me to be honest, but YOU might be interested in it. BRET MICHAELS from POISON is coming out with a Self-Help Book later this Fall. It’s titled “BET ON YOURSELF – DON’T CRASH & BURN…CRASH & LEARN”

Publishers describe it as a motivational, inspirational ad entrepreneurial guide where Bret offers lessons based on highs and lows from his own life. We were speculating on The Morning Show That Rocks if there will be life tips….like…how to cover yer bald spot with a bandana…..or how to look good in a leather vest and t-shirt. Anyway…..it is scheduled to come out this fall.