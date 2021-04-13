Ann Wilson – Black Wing (Lyric Video)
Heart has always been one of my favorite bands. Here is a new solo track from Ann Wilson. From ABC Audio we get this info-
The clip features distorted footage of what appears to be a bird’s-eye view of different landscapes and landmarks, including forests, rivers and San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge.
In a note about the new song posted on her Twitter , Ann writes, “‘Black Wing’ talks poetically about a river and a seabird cruising above it, riding the air currents. The bird is soaring over the landscape below and bringing news of the crazy world to the watcher who is cut off from civilization. I sometimes felt that way during Quarantine!”
Last May, Ann told ABC Audio that she wrote “Black Wing” while in lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic at her home in rural Florida, which is located next to a river, explaining that she was inspired by watching the birds she’d see flying near her property.