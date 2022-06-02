An Historic Baseball Anniversary Today!

This is kinda cool. Today (June 2) is the anniversary of the death of one of Major League Baseball’s all time greats, LOU GEHRIG.
Lou died on June 2, 1941…17 days before his 38th birthday. Before stepping away from the game Lou set the all time record for consecutive games played in Major League Baseball back in 1939 with a total of 2,130 games in a row. That gave him the nickname, THE IRON HORSE. His record was broken September 6, 1995 by Cal Ripkin, Jr. who went on to play 2,632 consecutive games.
What I find cool is the link I am going to post here that is to a story that ran in THE SPORTING NEWS on May 11, 1939. It’s a conversation with LOU GEHRIG and really gives you the feeling that you are in the room listening to him talk about the streak and his anticipation of coming back. Of course he never did play another game. Check out the story by clicking HERE