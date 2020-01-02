35th Anniversary of ‘Take On Me’ Video
a-ha’s groundbreaking video for its 1985 chart-topper and signature song, “Take On Me” has been has been remastered in 4K resolution. “Take On Me” stood apart from the video rotating on MTV due to its groundbreaking mix of live action and rotoscoping illustration.
According to the press release, “The original 35mm film reels, which provide the source material for the new 4K version of ‘Take On Me’ feature subtle differences in a handful of frames. a-ha is inviting die-hard fans to find these ‘Easter eggs’ in the newly restored version. The 4K video also features the original video’s end credits for the first time, which were previously edited out.”
“Take On Me” hit Number One on October 19th, 1985, knocking Ready For The World’s “Oh Shelia” out of the top spot. It was replaced a week later by Whitney Houston’s first Number One hit, “Saving All My Love For You.”
The original clip, which was directed by Steve Baron, snagged six of the eight awards it was nominated for at the 1986 MTV Video Music Awards.
SOURCE: Press release
FAST FACTS
- In the U.S., a-ha only scored one other Top 40 hit, with the followup to “Take On Me,” “The Sun Always Shines On T.V.,” stalling at Number 20, despite heavy MTV airplay.
- The band’s 1985 album, Hunting High And Low peaked at Number 15 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.
- In 1986 a-ha was up against Julian Lennon, Freddie Jackson, and Katrina & The Waves for the Grammy award for Best New Artist, with the prize ultimately going to Sade.
- The following year, a-ha provided the theme song to the 007 thriller, The Living Daylights, which marked Timothy Dalton’s first star turn portraying James Bond.
- Although the single didn’t dent the U.S. charts, the track hit the Top 10 in 14 countries — with “The Living Daylights” going all the way to Number One in both the band’s native Norway as well as Luxembourg.
SIDE NOTES
- Last October, a-Ha keyboardist and ‘Take On Me’ co-writer Magne Furuholmen took umberage with President Trump aping the band’s groundbreaking 1985 video for a campaign ad.
- In the spot, Trump is depicted in rotoscope, “a technique of tracing live-action footage frame-by-frame with pencil drawings to form animation.”