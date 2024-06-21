A Cool Universe To Explore!

Source: YouTube

This looks pretty cool. Universal Studios is unveiling THE DARK UNIVERSE…with a promotional video to give us a sneak peak of what to expect. THE DARK UNIVERSE, according to the release, blends iconic stories of Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster, and Wolf Man with a new generation of monsters and characters including Dr. Victoria Frankenstein, the great-great-granddaughter of Henry Frankenstein. Attractions include a ride called Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, the Curse of the Werewolf coaster, a Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience and an opportunity to Meet the Monsters.

Check out the video!