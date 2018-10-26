Scott Kaye previews November Netlfix releases

November is bringing lots of new TV shows and movies to Netflix. The three MAJOR releases will be the final season of House of Cards (November 2), the new Netflix Original movie Outlaw King (November 9) starring Chris Pine and we start a new story with new characters in Narcos: Mexico (November 16). Here is the full list of everything being released on Netflix in November.

Week of November 1

Angela’s Christmas – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/1/18

Bram Stoker’s Dracula – 11/1/18

Bring It On: In It to Win It – 11/1/18

Cape Fear – 11/1/18

Children of Men – 11/1/18

Close Encounters of the Third Kind – 11/1/18

Cloverfield – 11/1/18

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo – 11/1/18

Doctor Strange – 11/1/18

Fair Game – Director’s Cut – 11/1/18

Follow This: Part 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/1/18

From Dusk Till Dawn – 11/1/18

Good Will Hunting – 11/1/18

Jet Li’s Fearless – 11/1/18

Julie & Julia – 11/1/18

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1 – 11/1/18

National Lampoon’s Animal House – 11/1/18

Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow – 11/1/18

Planet Hulk – 11/1/18

Scary Movie 2 – 11/1/18

Scary Movie 3 – 11/1/18

Sex and the City: The Movie – 11/1/18

Sixteen Candles – 11/1/18

Stink! – 11/1/18

The English Patient – 11/1/18

The Judgement – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/1/18

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin – 11/1/18

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep – 11/1/18

Transcendence – 11/1/18

Vaya – 11/1/18

Brainchild – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/2/18

House of Cards: Season 6 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/2/18

ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/2/18

The Holiday Calendar – NETFLIX FILM – 11/2/18

The Other Side of the Wind – NETFLIX FILM – 11/2/18

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/2/18

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/2/18

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil – 11/3/18

Week of November 4

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End – 11/4/18

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Streaming Every Sunday, begins October 28) – NETFLIX

ORIGINAL – 11/4/18

Homecoming: Season 1 – 11/5/18

John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/5/18

Into the Forest – 11/7/18

The Sea of Trees – 11/8/18

Beat Bugs: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/9/18

La Reina del Flow – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/9/18

Medal of Honor – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/9/18

Outlaw King – NETFLIX FILM – 11/9/18

Spirit Riding Free: Season 7 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/9/18

Super Drags – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/9/18

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 6 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/9/18

Treehouse Detectives: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/9/18

Westside – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/9/18

Week of November 11

Green Room – 11/12/18

Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin – NETFLIX ORIGINAL — 11/13/18

Oh My Ghost – NETFLIX ORIGINAL — 11/13/18

Warrior – NETFLIX ORIGINAL — 11/13/18

May The Devil Take You – NETFLIX FILM — 11/15/18

The Crew – NETFLIX FILM — 11/15/18

Cam – NETFLIX FILM — 11/16/18

Narcos: Mexico – NETFLIX ORIGINAL — 11/16/18

Ponysitters Club: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL — 11/16/18

Prince of Peoria – NETFLIX ORIGINAL — 11/16/18

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power – NETFLIX ORIGINAL — 11/16/18

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – NETFLIX FILM — 11/16/18

The Break-Up – 11/16/18

The Kominsky Method – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/16/18

The Princess Switch – NETFLIX FILM – 11/16/18

Week of November 18

The Pixar Story – 11/18/18

The Last Kingdom: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/19/18

Kulipari: Dream Walker – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/20/18

Motown Magic – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/20/18

Sabrina – NETFLIX FILM – 11/20/18

The Final Table – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/20/18

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/20/18

The Tribe – NETFLIX FILM – 11/21/18

Jiro Dreams of Sushi – 11/22/18

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/22/18

The Christmas Chronicles – NETFLIX FILM – 11/22/18

Frontier: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/23/18

Fugitiva – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/23/18

Sick Note – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/23/18

Sick Note: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/23/18

To Build or Not to Build: Season 2 – 11/23/18

Week of November 25

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic: Best Gift Ever – 11/25/18

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/27/18

Pocoyo: Season 4 – 11/29/18

1983 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/30/18

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding – NETFLIX FILM – 11/30/18

Baby – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/30/18

Death by Magic – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/30/18

F is for Family: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/30/18

Happy as Lazzaro – NETFLIX FILM – 11/30/18

Rajma Chawal – NETFLIX FILM – 11/30/18

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 11/30/18

The World Is Yours – NETFLIX FILM – 11/30/18

Tiempo compartido – NETFLIX FILM — 11/30/18