Rock Hall Speeches

This week we got this year’s nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. I’m not really a big fan of the Hall, but I do get excited about the possibility of a few good induction speeches or acceptance speeches. They’re not all good. But some are. Bruce Springsteen is really good at this kind of thing. I thought the members of Cheap Trick did a good job in 2016. It’s always nice to see that an artist who’s music you like seems to be a pretty good person in general… at least in this setting.

Watch Cheap Trick get inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame .