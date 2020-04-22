5 Albums To Listen To Front To Back- 2
I found 5 more albums that you can listen to all the way through- front to back. These are albums I personally listened to. Not picking them because it’s cool to name check a great album. I hope you enjoy them, I used to play them while changing oil in my car, hanging out in the backyard and yea…at the campground (much easier now with bluetooth speakers). Mostly in the car and in my room on my stereo or on the family stereo/record player. Next episode might be the albums that my family of 8 listened to growing up. Stay tuned!