2nd Official Video from AC/DC’s Power Up- “Demon Fire”.
“Demon Fire” — the second video from its Power Up album is here!
Blabbermouth quoted frontman Brian Johnson talking about the video during a message on the band’s social media last month, in which he shed light on how the band were going to pull the video off: “We’re gonna try to do a virtual video of the next song that we want to bring out off the album. The thing is, none of us have ever done this before, so it’s gonna be brilliant, standing by yourself, miming on a microphone because you know that we’re miming, and we know that you know that we know that you know that we’re miming, but still — it’s gonna be fun.”
Johnson went on to say, “Angus (Young) is gonna be playing down in Sydney, Phil (Rudd’s) gonna be whacking the drums in New Zealand, and Cliff (Williams is) gonna be paddling away. He might even come up to join me, ’cause he’s not too far down the road. And Stevie (Young is) somewhere in England, I don’t know. We hope to put an exciting video together.”
Source: Blabbermouth.net