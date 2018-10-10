2019 RnR Hall of Fame nominees, video preview and the bands STILL NOT IN! Scott Kaye Blog

The 2019 nominations for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have been announced with Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Todd Rundgren, Def Leppard, and Janet Jackson leading the nominees. 2019’s shortlist also includes Devo, John Prine, Kraftwerk, LL Cool J, Radiohead, MC5, Rage Against The Machine, Roxy Music, Rufus & Chaka Khan, and the Zombies. Although several of this year’s nominees have made the nominating ballot in the past, this year marks the first first appearance for Def Leppard, Devo, Prine, Roxy Music, Nicks, and Rundgren.

The top Rock Hall vote-getters will be announced in December and inducted on March 29th at a ceremony at Brooklyn’ New York’s Barclays Center. HBO will broadcast a truncated version of the ceremony later in the year.

To be eligible for this year’s ballot, each nominee’s first single or album had to be released in 1993 or earlier. For the seventh consecutive year, the public will have the opportunity to vote alongside the more than 800 artists, historians and music industry insiders of the Rock Hall voting body. Fans can vote on the Rock Hall’s site https://www.rockhall.com/fanvote/ for the nominees they’d like to see inducted. The top five acts will comprise a “fan’s ballot” that will count as one of the ballots that determine the class of 2019.

What drives me nuts is that they are nominating so many acts every year that most would not be consider “rock n’ roll” acts. They are more commonly known in their sub-genre’s. Below is a list of the acts that are STILL NOT IN! And should be in before acts like LL Cool J. Heck, even Devo who has more right to be in the hall than LL, they where formed in 1973 and broke up in 1987, so they had a decent run as a new wave band. However, ask most people and they can only really remember one of their songs, “Whip It.” And it’s hard for me to take guys who dress up in goofy costumes as serious “rock” bands. There’s room for them in music, not just so much “rock” music halls of fame.

John Prine is another. While he may be an influential figure in the music scene of the 1970’s he is and always was more of a country folk singer-songwriter and a part of the late 60’s, early 70’s folk revival however, I think there are many “rock” bands that deserve induction. Let’s run out of those acts and then you can start adding in again, acts from these sub-genre’s of what we think of as “rock n’ roll.”

Another is Kraftwerk. An electronic band from Germany. While they may have released what AllMusic.com critics describe as a “pioneering album” in which “the roots of electro-funk, ambient and synth pop are all evident.” What is evident in my favorite “rock bands” is that they don’t have any electro-funk, ambient or synth pop music on their albums. They have rock n’roll. Again, a band with just one top 30 single hit here in the U.S. can wait until after Boston gets in.

Evolving from the late-’60s art-rock movement, Roxy Music had a fascination with fashion, glamour, cinema, pop art, and the avant-garde, which separated the band from their contemporaries. Brian Eno who would work with U2 years later was an big part of their earlier sound. Within a few years, the group had developed a sophisticated, seductive soul-pop that relied on singer Brian Ferry’ss stylish crooning. By the early ’80s, the group had developed into a vehicle for Ferry, so it was no surprise that he disbanded the group at the height of its commercial success in the early ’80s to pursue a solo career. Also known for their stylish covers (including future famous models like Jerry Hall- yes Mick Jagger’s Jerry Hall). Influential with out many hits and I have no problem with them being inducted. Again, just so many blaring examples of bands closer is sound to the genre of rock that while I am O.K. with Roxy Music getting inducted, they could wait a couple more years. However with this year’s list- might as well.

I am not against pop acts getting into the RnR Hall of Fame. They where played on the radio along side the rock bands. I some ways I do consider it a big pot of different ingredients but the ingredients have to compliment the overall flavor. So I am not so opposed to Janet Jackson being nominated. From a legendary music family and is a true hit-maker and music star in every way. Again, she can wait until we say we get Pat Benatar in there. Radiohead. You guys debuted as Radiohead in 1993. You’re in O.K.? Just wait your turn.

MC5 was more of a political leaning act and was more Detroit and East Coast regional and where never played on the radio. Rage Against The Machine is not my cup of tea either yet they are a rock band but again- they formed in 1991- they can wait!

So with that said, here are the 5 I think should be inducted this year.

Todd Rundgren Def Leppard Stevie Nicks Roxy Music The Zombies

There is also a bit of a caveat for The Zombies for me. While I like the few hits they had on Top 40 radio, there are many acts from the 60’s and early 70’s that would have been a better pick. Maybe next year.

THE FOLLOWING ARTISTS ARE STILL NOT IN THE ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME!!!

Boston, the Monkees, Joe Cocker, Sonny & Cher, Don Henley, Bernie Taupin, Brian Wilson, Gram Parsons, Billy Squier, Grand Funk Railroad, Frankie Avalon, Squeeze, Pat Benatar, Badfinger, Big Star, the Flying Burrito Brothers, Sting, Humble Pie, Eddie Money, Harry Nilsson, T. Rex, Beatles recording engineers Norman Smith and Geoff Emerick, Styx, Free, Billy Idol, Duran Duran, Rockpile, Culture Club, Lenny Kravitz, Chubby Checker, the Guess Who, the Turtles, Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels, Kansas, Ronnie Lane, Thin Lizzy, Joe Walsh, Delaney & Bonnie, Poco, the Dictators, Brian Eno, Television, Phil Ramone, Meat Loaf, America, XTC, the Searchers, Leslie Gore, the Raspberries, the B-52s, Paul Revere & The Raiders, Herman’s Hermits, Mountain, Motorhead, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Blue Oyster Cult, Chic, the New York Dolls, Peter Frampton, Jethro Tull, Foreigner, Bad Company, and many more.

SIDE NOTES:

As in recent years, the Hall of Fame has announced the individual members of each band that will be inducted — via RollingStone.com:

The current lineup of Def Leppard — with the late-Steve Clark and original guitarist Pete Willis will be inducteed.

The classic Roxy Music lineup of Bryan Ferry, Brian Eno, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera, Eddie Jobson, and Paul Thompson will be recoognized, yet none of the band’s bassists will.