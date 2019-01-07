2019 Golden Globes- List of All Winners

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' winner Rami Malek (C) with Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen pose in the press room during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Here are ALL the winners from the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

The 2019 awards season has officially begun with the Golden Globes! Here are all the winners from the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards



Best Motion Picture – Drama



Black Panther



BlacKkKlansman



Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER



A Star is Born



If Beale Street Could Talk



Best Director – Motion Picture



Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born



Alfonso Cuaron, Roma — WINNER



Peter Farrelly, Green Book



Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman



Adam McKay, Vice



Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy



Crazy Rich Asians



The Favourite



Green Book — WINNER



Mary Poppins Returns



Vice



Best Performance by an Actor Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy



Christian Bale, Vice — WINNER



Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns



Viggo Mortensen, Green Book



Robert Redford, The Old Man & The Gun



John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy



Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns



Olivia Colman, The Favourite — WINNER



Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade



Charlize Theron, Tully



Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama



Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born



Glenn Close, The Wife — WINNER



Nicole Kidman, Destroyer



Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?



Rosamund Pike, A Private War



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama



Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born



Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate



Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased



Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER



John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman



Amy Adams, Vice



Claire Foy, First Man



Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk — WINNER



Emma Stone, The Favourite



Rachel Weisz, The Favourite



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture



Mahershala Ali, Green Book — WINNER



Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy



Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman



Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?



Sam Rockwell, Vice



Best Animated Motion Picture



Incredibles 2



Isle of Dogs



Mirai



Ralph Breaks the Internet



Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — WINNER



Best Screenplay — Motion Picture



Alfonso Cuaron, Roma



Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara, The Favourite



Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk



Adam McKay, Vice



Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book — WINNER



Best Original Song – Motion Picture



“All The Stars,” Black Panther (Kendrick Lamar, SZA)



“Revelation,” Boy Erased (Troye Sivan)



“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’ (Dolly Parton)



“Shallow,” A Star is Born (Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson) — WINNER



“Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War (Annie Lennox)



Best Original Score – Motion Picture



Marco Beltrami, A Quite Place



Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs



Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther



Justin Hurwitz, First Man — WINNER



Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Return



Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language



Capernaum



Shoplifters



Girl



Never Look Away



Roma — WINNER



Best Television Series – Drama



The Americans — WINNER



Bodyguard



Homecoming



Killing Eve



Pose



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama



Jason Bateman, Ozark



Stephan James, Homecoming



Billy Porter, Pose



Richard Madden, Bodyguard — WINNER



Matthew Rhys, The Americans



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama



Caitriona Balfe, Outlander



Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale



Sandra Oh, Killing Eve — WINNER



Julia Roberts, Homecoming



Keri Russell, The Americans



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method



Kieran Culkin, Succession



Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story



Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal — WINNER



Henry Winkler, Barry



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects — WINNER



Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story



Thandie Newton, Westworld



Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale



Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Amy Adams, Sharp Objects



Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora — WINNER



Connie Britton, Dirty John



Laura Dern, The Tale



Regina King, Seven Seconds



Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series of Motion Picture Made for Television



Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso



Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist



Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — WINNER



Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose



Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal



Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



The Alienist



The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — WINNER



Escape at Dannemora



Sharp Objects



A Very English Scandal



Best Television Series Musical or Comedy



Barry



The Good Place



Kidding



The Kominsky Method — WINNER



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy



Kristen Bell, The Good Place



Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown



Alison Brie, GLOW



Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER



Debra Messing, Will & Grace



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy



Sacha Baron Cohen, Who is America?



Jim Carrey, Kidding



Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method — WINNER



Donald Glover, Atlanta



Bill Hader, Barry