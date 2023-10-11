Watch: New Video From Bush, “Nowhere To Go But Everywhere”

Source: YouTube

Bush has released a haunting music video for the new track, “Nowhere To Go But Everywhere.” In the clip, frontman Gavin Rossdale plays the part of a time traveler.The new song will be on the band’s next record, Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023, due on November 10. Bush has sold 24 million records since their first release nearly 30 years

Track listing for Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023

01. Everything Zen

02. Little Things

03. Comedown

04. Glycerine

05. Machinehead

06. Swallowed

07. Greedy Fly

08. Mouth (The Stingray Mix)

09. The Chemicals Between Us

10. Letting The Cables Sleep

11. The People That We Love

12. Inflatable

13. The Only Way Out

14. The Sound of Winter

15. This Is War

16. Bullet Holes

17. Flowers On A Grave

18. The Kingdom

19. More Than Machines

20. Nowhere To Go But Everywhere

21. Come Together

Source: Press Release