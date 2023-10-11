Watch: New Video From Bush, “Nowhere To Go But Everywhere”
Bush has released a haunting music video for the new track, “Nowhere To Go But Everywhere.” In the clip, frontman Gavin Rossdale plays the part of a time traveler.The new song will be on the band’s next record, Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023, due on November 10. Bush has sold 24 million records since their first release nearly 30 years
Track listing for Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023
01. Everything Zen
02. Little Things
03. Comedown
04. Glycerine
05. Machinehead
06. Swallowed
07. Greedy Fly
08. Mouth (The Stingray Mix)
09. The Chemicals Between Us
10. Letting The Cables Sleep
11. The People That We Love
12. Inflatable
13. The Only Way Out
14. The Sound of Winter
15. This Is War
16. Bullet Holes
17. Flowers On A Grave
18. The Kingdom
19. More Than Machines
20. Nowhere To Go But Everywhere
21. Come Together
Source: Press Release