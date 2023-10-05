Listen: Blue Oyster Cult new live “I’m On The Lamb But I Ain’t No Sheep.”
Blue Oyster Cult is set to release a new album. 50th Anniversary Live – First Night, will be out on December 8th. The album features live versions of hits like “Don’t Fear The Reaper” and “Burnin For You.” Along with the announcement, the band just dropped “I’m On The Lamb But I Ain’t No Sheep,” as their new single. Blue Oyster Cult has been recording and touring for over five decades. Two constants, lead singer/guitarist/songwriter Buck Dharma and guitarist and singer Eric Bloom.
SIDE NOTES
01. Transmaniacon Mc
02. I’m On The Lamb But I Ain’t No Sheep
03. Then Came The Last Days Of May
04. Stairway To The Stars
05. Before The Kiss, A Redcap
06. Screams
07. She’s As Beautiful As A Foot
08. Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll
09. Workshop Of The Telescopes
10. Redeemed
11. Dr. Music
12. Burnin’ For You
13. Train True (Lenny’s Song)
14. Tainted Blood
15. Harvest Moon
16. Dancin’ In The Ruins
17. The Vigil
18. Career Of Evil
19. Box In My Head
20. Godzilla
21. (Don’t Fear) The Reaper
22. In Thee
23. That Was Me
24. Hot Rails To He
Source press release.