Listen: Blue Oyster Cult new live “I’m On The Lamb But I Ain’t No Sheep.”

Source: YouTube

Blue Oyster Cult is set to release a new album. 50th Anniversary Live – First Night, will be out on December 8th. The album features live versions of hits like “Don’t Fear The Reaper” and “Burnin For You.” Along with the announcement, the band just dropped “I’m On The Lamb But I Ain’t No Sheep,” as their new single. Blue Oyster Cult has been recording and touring for over five decades. Two constants, lead singer/guitarist/songwriter Buck Dharma and guitarist and singer Eric Bloom.

SIDE NOTES

01. Transmaniacon Mc

02. I’m On The Lamb But I Ain’t No Sheep

03. Then Came The Last Days Of May

04. Stairway To The Stars

05. Before The Kiss, A Redcap

06. Screams

07. She’s As Beautiful As A Foot

08. Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll

09. Workshop Of The Telescopes

10. Redeemed

11. Dr. Music

12. Burnin’ For You

13. Train True (Lenny’s Song)

14. Tainted Blood

15. Harvest Moon

16. Dancin’ In The Ruins

17. The Vigil

18. Career Of Evil

19. Box In My Head

20. Godzilla

21. (Don’t Fear) The Reaper

22. In Thee

23. That Was Me

24. Hot Rails To He

Source press release.