Listen: Trevor Rabin’s New Song ‘Big Mistakes’.

Source: YouTube

Former Yes guitarist, Trevor Rabin, has released a single called “Big Mistakes”. It’s from his first solo album in 34 years titled Rio, which comes out on October 6th. About the song, he said, “It’s essentially about surviving my late teens/twenties, hence the lyric: ‘We played in the fire, we danced in the rain. Up all night we made Big Mistakes’. I should have called the song… ‘I Can’t Believe I’m Alive.’” Other than drums, he played all instruments on the track. Rabin spent over 12 years with Yes and recorded four albums with them beginning in 1983. He was also with the band when “Owner Of A Lonely Heart” was released. Then in 2017, he was inducted with Yes, into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

I really dig the new song, forgot how great a voice Trevor has got. Good picker too!

Rio track list

01. Big Mistakes

02. Push

03. Oklahoma

04. Paradise

05. Thandi

06. Goodbye

07. Tumbleweed

08. These Tears

09. Egoli

10. Toxic

Bonus tracks:

01. Spek & Polly

02. Fragile (Demo)

03. Georgia

Source: Press Release