Watch: New Video for STP’s song “And So I Know” from Tiny Music album.

Here’s the new Stone Temple Pilots music video for their classic track “And So I Know” in celebration of the recent release of the Super Deluxe Edition of Tiny Music… Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop. I always liked this mellow song. The new video features unseen Hi8 video footage filmed by the band themselves during the album’s recording sessions at a ranch house in California’s Santa Ynez Valley.
Tiny Music… is a 3-CD/1-LP Super Deluxe Edition which includes a newly remastered version of the original studio album on both CD and vinyl, plus unreleased versions of early versions, instrumentals, and alternate takes along with a complete concert recording from 1997. 2-CD Deluxe and 1-CD versions are also available.
An exclusive feature of the Super Deluxe Edition is a previously unreleased live recording of the band’s March 14, 1997 concert in Panama City Beach, Florida.
Here is the Tiny Music . . . Songs From the Vatican Gift Shop: Super Deluxe Edition 3-CD/1-LP track listing:
Disc One: Original Album 2021 Remaster
Disc Two: Early Versions, Instrumentals, & Alternate Mixes
Disc Three: Live at Club La Vela, Panama City Beach, FL (3/14/97)
* previously unreleased
Bonus “Big Bang Baby” 7-inch
Included with www.stonetemplepilots.com preorder, limited edition of 1,000 units
Side 1
“Big Bang Baby”
Side 2
“Daisy”