      Weather Alert

Watch: New Video for STP’s song “And So I Know” from Tiny Music album.

Jul 26, 2021 @ 7:00am

Here’s the new Stone Temple Pilots music video for their classic track “And So I Know” in celebration of the recent release of the Super Deluxe Edition of Tiny Music… Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop. I always liked this mellow song. The new video features unseen Hi8 video footage filmed by the band themselves during the album’s recording sessions at a ranch house in California’s Santa Ynez Valley.

Tiny Music… is a 3-CD/1-LP Super Deluxe Edition which includes a newly remastered version of the original studio album on both CD and vinyl, plus unreleased versions of early versions, instrumentals, and alternate takes along with a complete concert recording from 1997. 2-CD Deluxe and 1-CD versions are also available.  

An exclusive feature of the Super Deluxe Edition is a previously unreleased live recording of the band’s March 14, 1997 concert in Panama City Beach, Florida. 

Here is the Tiny Music . . . Songs From the Vatican Gift Shop: Super Deluxe Edition 3-CD/1-LP track listing:

 Disc One: Original Album 2021 Remaster

  1.   “Press Play”
  2.   “Pop’s Love Suicide”
  3.   “Tumble In The Rough”
  4.   “Big Bang Baby”
  5.   “Lady Picture Show”
  6.   “And So I Know”
  7.   “Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart”
  8.   “Art School Girl”
  9.   “Adhesive”
  10. “Ride The Cliché”
  11. “Daisy”
  12. “Seven Caged Tigers”

 

Disc Two: Early Versions, Instrumentals, & Alternate Mixes

  1.   “Press Play” – Full Length Version *
  2.   “Pop’s Love Suicide” – Early Version *
  3.   “Tumble In The Rough” – Early Version *
  4.   “Big Bang Baby” – Early Version *
  5.   “Lady Picture Show” – Early Version *
  6.   “And So I Know” – Early Version *
  7.   “Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart” – Early Version *
  8.   “5 Or 4 Times (Art School Girl)” – Early Version *
  9.   “Adhesive” – Instrumental *
  10. “Ride The Cliché” – Instrumental *
  11. “Seven Caged Tigers” – Early Version *
  12. “Big Bang Baby” – Alternate Version *
  13. “Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart” – Percussion Mix *
  14. “Art School Girl” – Jaw Harp Version *
  15. “Kretz’s Acoustic Song” *

 

Disc Three: Live at Club La Vela, Panama City Beach, FL (3/14/97)

  1.   “Crackerman” * 
  2.   “Meatplow” *
  3.   “Tumble In The Rough” *
  4.   “Vasoline” * 
  5.   “Wicked Garden” *
  6.   “Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart” *
  7.   “Plush” *
  8.   “Big Empty” *
  9.   “Interstate Love Song” *
  10. “Lady Picture Show” *
  11. “Unglued” *
  12. “Big Bang Baby” *
  13. “Dead & Bloated” *
  14. “Sex Type Thing” *

 

* previously unreleased

 

Bonus “Big Bang Baby” 7-inch 

Included with www.stonetemplepilots.com preorder, limited edition of 1,000 units 

 

Side 1

“Big Bang Baby”

 

Side 2

“Daisy”

Connect With Us Listen To Us On