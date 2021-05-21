Listen: “River Rise” from David Crosby’s New Album.
I gotta say, I haven’t been that much up on David Crosby lately with his griping about how the pandemic has hurt him financially which made someone of a very limited income like me, didn’t seem to fall on my ears to good. Also, the back and forth crap between him and his former bandmates in C,S,N and especially his back and forth with Neil Young. That said, thank you James Raymond for encouraging dad to come up with original music during the pandemic than just doing cover tunes is what most musicians seemed to do. I actually kind of like this song the first time I heard it. Some great harmonies! But that’s what you always get with Crosby and with Michael McDonald. I got to meet Michael McDonald back in Des Moines and couldn’t have been nicer to a DJ that walked up to him on the street asking for a quick interview.
David Crosby’s new team-up with the Doobie Brothers’ Michael McDonald, “River Rise,” has been issued as a teaser for Croz’s upcoming For Free album set for July 23rd. James Raymond — Crosby’s son, and the song’s co-writer with his father and McDonald — told Rolling Stone, “‘River Rise’ came from wanting to write something very evocative of California, but almost with a country-song perspective. something that speaks to the empowerment of the everyman or everywoman.”
Last year, Crosby told the magazine, “I think people are going to love this record. I think people are going to like the music. And that is great. That is what I’m holding onto, fiercely, to try and get through all the crazy. And there’s a lot of crazy.”