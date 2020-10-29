Watch: Trailer For Documentary “Zappa”
He was wild, wacky and didn’t get much radio airplay outside of “Valley Girl”, “Cosmic Debris” and “Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow”. But you gotta love Frank Zappa. Just released is this trailer for the definitive Frank Zappa documentary, titled Zappa. The new film was produced with the full cooperation of the Zappa family and estate, which provided director Alex Winter — best known as Keanu Reeves’ Bill & Ted co-star, “unrestricted access to the Zappa family trust and all archival footage.” The 129-minute Zappa is set for release on November 27th in select theaters and on-demand services.
Winter said of the film, “This is the most ambitious project I’ve ever worked on, with a couple years of archival preservation in addition to several years to make the film itself. This isn’t your typical music doc, but rather a multi-faceted narrative that aims to bring this complex artist to life. Magnolia, with its long and distinguished history of platforming great cinema, is the perfect home for Zappa and I am ecstatic to be partnering with them.”
Source: Radar Online