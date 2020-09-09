Listen: Hotel California Live at the Forum 2018!
Hotel California a special album to me. Have always loved it since my Grandma Nell bought me a copy for Christmas in 1976 shortly after it’s initial release. Now, Eagles have posted the new live version of to their 1976 chart-topping song “Hotel California” online. The track is a teaser for the 26-song live album and DVD Live From The Forum MMXVIII (2018), which will be released on October 16th. The live set was culled from the band’s September 12th, 14th, and 15th, 2018 Los Angeles concerts at the Forum.
This version of the band features Glenn’s son, Deacon Frey and Vince Gill. Some Eagle fans don’t like the new line-up much. I have always liked Vince Gill since he was in Pure Prairie League. I really enjoyed the ‘Firin’ Up’ album so I had an open mind when I saw this line-up in Denver at Coors Field. Great show!