Listen to Chris Cornell ‘s unissued 2016 verison of a GNR classic.
In commemoration of what would’ve been Chris Cornell’s 56th birthday on July 20th, his estate released previously unissued 2016 version of him performing the Guns N’ Roses ballad ballad, “Patience,” along with a new video. The track, which was laid down at L.A.’s Henson Studios, was tracked after Cornell had heard of G N’ R’s decision to reunite.
Vicky Cornell posted in a statement on Cornell’s official Facebook page:
One of Chris’s engineers recently reminded me of Chris’s recordings from sessions in 2016, which he still had. “Patience” was one of them. That recording was inspired by our daughter Toni, who was a huge GNR fan and asked her dad to teach her to play it on the guitar. His cover is so hauntingly beautiful; it brought it all back in a rush of bittersweet memories.