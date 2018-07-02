Yes, you should see Eagles without Glenn Frey.

Went to see Eagles w/ special guest Jimmy Buffett.

I wasn’t sure what to expect from Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band as I had not seen them before. But man, at 71 he’s still got it and along with the band a great way to begin the evening. He did all my favorites except for “God’s Own Drunk” one of my favorite story songs ever. I knew he wouldn’t have time as an opener. Funny thing, the Parrotheads (fans) where out doing their pre-show partying and most of them missed his set. The show scheduled to start at 7pm actually started at 7:05. The constant stream of people filing into their seats long before Hope and I took ours, lasted until 7:52. (I checked my watch again when I noticed the constant stream of bodies walking by me had suddenly stopped.) So most only saw the last 3 or 4 songs in his set.

The Eagles quietly took the stage after Buffet, and gently slipped the crowd into their set with “Seven Bridges Road.” After picking up the pace with the next few tracks, some of the members showcased their ties to Colorado, which included Joe Walsh confessing that at one point he owned the Pionner Inn in Nederland, Colorado. In addition, Deacon Frey, son of deceased frontman Glen Frey, took his dad’s place on stage in a Bronco’s shirt and mentioned he has spent time in Boulder. By the way, even though he sounds different that dad, man does he ever look like Glenn back in the day! After the cheers of support died down, the band shook this cool ass venue with mega-hit, “Take it Easy.”

Also on stage supporting the lost place of Frey was legendary songwriter Vince Gill. Gill rocked out fan favorite “Take it to the Limit,” as a set of stringed instruments flourished behind the band, which already consisted of five guitarists. Much like Buffett’s set before it, the backgrounds shifted behind the icons to show relevant scenes to coincide with the vibes of the long-adored songs. However, one trait that is unique to the Eagles is their ability to share the stage which allowed each member to sing, solo and joke with the crowd for a full experience. Walsh hammered out “In the City,” Timothy B. Schmit softly coraled the crowd with “I Can’t Tell You Why,” Vince Gill returned with “New Kid in Town” and Deacon played homage to his dad once again with “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” after which a photo of Frey was displayed and a moment was taken to honor the one member of the group they called, “The Lone Arranger.”

No song played on Thursday (7/28) night fell short from long standing cheers and ovations from the crowd. When the band left the stage after “Life in the Fast Lane,” the air had not cooled down at all and we all screamed “encore!”. The horn section was a great addition and there was the coolest sax solo that brought the band back on stage for “Hotel California”. Another retreat backstage followed. However, they were not finished. After returning a second time, it was the appropriately executed “Rocky Mountain Way” and “Desperado” featuring a full string section closed out the night.

We came, we saw and just basked in the warm glow of not only a near record 104 earlier in the day at Coors Field but again being as thrilled to hear these songs as I did when I first heard Eagles on the radio.

By the way, shout out to the two women who were seated directly across the isle from us. They had great seats but thought the Eagles where just not as exciting as what THEY WERE TALKING VERY LOUDLY ABOUT! THEY HAD TO YELL TO HEAR EACH OTHER OVER THE BAND LAUGHING AND TALKING AND TALKING AND LAUGHING AND INVOLVING EVERY ONE AROUND THEM IN THEIR CONVERSATION!!!

Finally we, along with some others got them to stop yell/talking but they never did shut their G-damn mouths. I don’t get people that pay really good money to see a band and treat the event like happy hour at a Carlos O’ Kellys. (No disrespect to Carlos O’Kellys but you get what I mean.)