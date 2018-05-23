Photo by Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Yes, I DID Watch The Royal Wedding: Well, some of it. I recorded it for my wife and when she sat down to watch it, I had the option of getting up off the couch or just staying there. So, we fast forwarded through it and luckily she didn’t need to see very much. So, I guess I “saw” the whole thing. I only needed so much of the cello solo, the black preacher or the many hat shots. I had memories of Harry Caray on a slow day at Wrigley Field. My wife said it looked like the women had dressed for the Kentucky Derby. I saw Elton John wearing rose colored glasses and looking bored, but the camera may have just caught him at a bad moment. If I was invited to the wedding, I would have hated sitting in the back half of the church. Unless you were sitting on the aisle you probably couldn’t even see the couple during the service. That was one hell of a train on Meghan’s dress. At first I thought it was a salute to the British fishing industry. As weddings go, I suppose it was nice. It certainly was less stuffy than what you would expect from the Royal Family. This does seem to be an indication that the Royals are becoming more open minded than they have been previously. They still seem willing to blow an enormous amount of money on a wedding (or even day to day life) for a bunch of rich people who won the genetic/marital lottery. When I watch spectacles like that I find myself thinking, “I wonder how many poor people they could have fed with all this money”, or “I wonder how many low or middle income kids could have had their college education paid for”, or “how many servants could have retired with a little nicer nest egg?”. I will never understand how the less privileged in countries like that can rationalize why they should subsidize such a ridiculous level of wealth for these people who nowadays are nothing more than figureheads. The other thing I found myself thinking was how talented those peasants who built those churches and castles were. I have no idea how they built structures with those huge vaulted ceilings without the use of diesel powered cranes. And then, there’s the ornate decorations. Keep in mind these people didn’t have any power tools and they built most all this stuff before our country even existed. There were no photos or video from the reception, (where phones were confiscated at the door), but I understand Elton played a handful of songs and (according to Vanity Fair) “There were even drinking games, including beer pong”. Let’s just hope they don’t screw this thing up and need a royal divorce.