“Ways to Make World Cup Soccer More Exciting”
By Scott Kaye
|
Jul 12, 2018 @ 6:17 AM

Hard to watch for some. Especially when your team is not even there. But here are “Ways to Make World Cup Soccer More Exciting”

 Let them use their damn hands! Hello!

Turn it into REAL football, you wussy Euro-cucks!

Two words: Designated tripper (or tackler)

Punching allowed

Instead of “Goooooalll!” have announcers yell, “I pity the fool!”

See who can eat the most hot dogs and suit them up

Make the goal bigger or the goalie smaller

Releasing wild dingoes onto the field? Check!

Everybody has to run like a girl

Penalty “shootout” includes actual firearms

Give one guy on each team a horse

 

