Founded in 1996, Tighton Tools and Fasteners is a rapidly growing construction and distribution company; with large, well-stocked showroom in Lincoln. Tighton Tools sells a wide variety of quality industrial tools, nails, staples and screws at competitive prices. They stock the tools you need from major tool brands including: DeWalt, Makita, Stanley and Milwaukee. Plus, they repair and service on all brands of air and electric power tools.

Lincoln Branch Manager, Chris Whitney said, “The June, Tent Sale is the biggest event of the year for Tighton Tools. We invite everyone to stop by on Wednesday the 14th, have lunch on us and to take advantage of the lowest prices of the year. There will be specials on all the best brands: Makita, DeWalt and Milwaukee. We’ll have factory reps on hand to answer questions, and bring in your old power tools and get discounts on repair, or trade them in for new.” Whitney said further, “Tighton Tools is Lincoln’s pressure washer super store and during the tent sale you’ll get huge discounts on all pressure washers.”

Tighton Tools is dedicated to creating long-term, profitable relationships with their employees, customers and vendors. Their knowledgeable staff is committed to providing a growing selection of products and services for the global construction market. Tighton Tools will use their God given abilities, a willingness to serve, and the desire to exceed expectations to create a business governed by fairness, trust and integrity

Tighton Tools locations:

3100 N 23rd Street in Lincoln

7820 L Street in Omaha

1235 23rd Street in Columbus.