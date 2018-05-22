Things Overheard at the Royal Wedding

(Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“I’m bowing to everybody, just in case”

“Somebody tell the Queen that Elton John wants his outfit back”

“Why didn’t somebody tell me you weren’t supposed to wear white?”

“Security here—any Markle relative sightings?”

“I’m missing the opening of Deadpool 2 for this??”

“Oh my God! Is that the girl from Suits?”

“What’s the rule? He can’t divorce her, but he can have her beheaded?”

“I dare you to run down the aisle and shout that the Spanish Armada has been sighted off the coast”

“So will the Duchess still be going out on auditions?”

“I hope they don’t already have a salad spinner”

“Free Bird!!!!”

“Will this wedding include any spoilers for The Crown?”