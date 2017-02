Nickelback and special guest Daughtry are coming to the CenturyLink Center in Omaha on July 21st. You can register to win tickets by texting NICKEL to 88474. Winners will be contacted Friday afternoon. Ticktets go on sale to the public Saturday morning. Eagle listeners can buy ticket during a pre-sale that runs 9am – 9pm on Thursday. Use this link and the the offer code FTM2017 during the pre-sale.