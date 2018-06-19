Steve Miller & Peter Frampton By Timmo | Jun 19, 2018 @ 9:55 AM Here’s a preview of the kind of thing we’ll be seeing when Peter Frampton and Steve Miller come to the Pinewood Bowl on August 2nd. Don’t underestimate what great guitar players these two guys are. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Most Frequently Returned Father’s Day Gifts Scott Kaye rock, rolls and remembers this week in ’65 “Like A Rolling Stone” But Seriously, Folks I Was GOING To Root For Tennessee Tech… John Fogerty talks about the highs and lows of songwriting & new song with Billy Gibbons He’ll need ice for his shoulder! Scott Kaye throws first strike of the game.