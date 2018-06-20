State Fair Season is coming! Signs You’ve Gone to a Bad State Fair.

Signs You’ve Gone to a Bad State Fair
They’re selling deep-fried frying oil
The bumper cars look suspiciously like riding mowers
There’s a naked fat guy who won’t get off the carousel
You find out the “climb the greased pole” contest wasn’t actually part of the fair
Somebody took a bite out of the butter sculpture
It’s hard to tell the beauty contest from the livestock events
Two words: “Toto Reunion” (I like Toto and I still find this one funny)
None of the “swine events” have anything to do with raising hogs
Ted Cruz is walking around
Even the beverages are served on a stick
There’s a prize for “Biggest Squash” — and they don’t mean the vegetable