State Fair Season is coming! Signs You’ve Gone to a Bad State Fair.
By Scott Kaye
|
Jun 20, 2018 @ 7:19 AM

They’re selling deep-fried frying oil

The bumper cars look suspiciously like riding mowers

There’s a naked fat guy who won’t get off the carousel

You find out the “climb the greased pole” contest wasn’t actually part of the fair

Somebody took a bite out of the butter sculpture

It’s hard to tell the beauty contest from the livestock events

Two words: “Toto Reunion” (I like Toto and I still find this one funny)

None of the “swine events” have anything to do with raising hogs

Ted Cruz is walking around

Even the beverages are served on a stick

There’s a prize for “Biggest Squash” — and they don’t mean the vegetable

 

