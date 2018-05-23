Scott’s Volcano Pics

Post by Scott

5/19/18

Geologists warned this week that Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano could soon experience explosive eruptions from its summit and launch large rocks and ash into the air. The threat of explosive activity will rise as lava drains from the summit of Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, and explosions will be possible in the coming weeks if the lava dips below the groundwater table, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said. Hope and I went on vacation there a few years ago and visited a previous Kilauea eruption that blocked a highway on the south side of the island. So much, so the abandoned the highway. Here’s a few pics.

I believe this is lava flowed in 1983, from Kilauea that destroyed 16 homes in the Royal Gardens subdivision, a community built on a slope downhill from the volcano. Today, only 35% of the abandoned development can be seen. Lava overran the rest of the community.

Not sure exactly what I am examining here. A piece of cold lava yes, but can’t remember what made that shape. We actually camped on Kilaulea at the Namakanipaio Campground. Weird feeling not knowing if it would erupt or not in the middle of the night.

We drove some roads on the Big Island where they cut through the lava and relaid asphalt and made the highway passable. Here the lava flow was too thick and was such a wide swath of road was covered that rebuilding was cost prohibited.