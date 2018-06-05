Scott Kaye’s Top Ten All-Time Favorite Albums

Ok, ok… I have been challenged on Facebook to post my top ten albums in no particular order, 10 of your all-time favorite albums that really made an impact and are still on your rotation list, even if only now and then. Post the cover (no need to explain) and nominate a person to do the same. I haven’t done it yet saying “Well I don’t have time for that bullshit.” Then I started feeling a little guilty I just ignored the challenge from a former radio colleague. Plus, I don’t like giving people homework assignments. I never did homework and not about to start now. (I did my homework but finished it at school before I came home so I could go out and do what I wanted to do). Anyway- I do love music so much so I finally took the time to come up with ten albums that I really, really love and still play occasionally today.

Hotel California is the fifth studio album by Eagles. Received it for Christmas shortly after its release in 1976. First album I ever personally owned.

October Road – James Taylor’s fifteenth studio album. Half this list could be JT albums but this so far has been one of my favorites. It was released on August 13, 2002.

Sleeper Catcher is the fourth album by the Little River Band, released during 1978.

Dreamboat Annie is the debut album by Heart released in 1976.

The Stranger is the fifth studio album by Billy Joel released in 1977.

A New World Record is the sixth studio album Electric Light Orchestra released in 1976.

Band on the Run is the third album by Paul McCartney & Wings released late in 1973.

Aja the sixth album by Steely Dan released in 1977.

Simple Dreams is the eighth studio album by Linda Ronstadt released in 1977.

Boston is the debut album from Boston released in 1976.

Innervisions is the 16th studio album from Stevie Wonder. I had to add this to the ten. Ten+1 then.