Raising Canes

Raising Cane’s has One Love—chicken fingers—and focuses its menu offering on fresh, madeto-order chicken finger meals with homemade Cane’s Sauce, grilled Texas toast, creamy coleslaw, and crinkle-cut French fries.

Since opening their first Lincoln restaurant, Jennifer and Justin Jones—Co-Owners of the Lincoln

Raising Cane’s restaurants—have set out to make a change in their restaurants’ communities.

Throughout the years, they’ve helped thousands and have given back over $1.4 million to the Lincoln community.

This week, Raising Cane’s continues their tradition of giving back by kicking-off their 9th annual Stuff the Bus campaign. Each restaurant will be collecting new, packaged school supplies to be donated to location public and private schools. In addition, Raising Cane’s will be allowing customers to support this cause by rounding-up their checks when placing their order at the registers, and 100% of these funds will be donated to schools in the Lincoln community. Since 2009, Raising Cane’s has collected enough supplies to help nearly 8,000 students, and over $24,000 in support of this cause.

Stop by your local Raising Cane’s today to support the 9th annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive. Individuals who donate school supplies will receive a free 22oz fresh-squeezed lemonade, as our way of saying thank you.