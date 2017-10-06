Business Of The Week

If you love working on engines, and are tech-savvy, then Midwest Peterbilt Group has a career for you.

Be sure to stop by the walk-in recruiting event at Peterbilt of Lincoln between 10 and 2 on Wednesday (October 11). Interviews will be held on the spot… and you’ll get a custom Peterbilt hat just for showing up!

Today’s diesel mechanics are in high demand as the industry continues to grow.

With computerized truck engines and other technological advances in trucking equipment, diesel mechanics need to be tech-savvy. They often have to work with diagnostic machines and computer software, in order to ensure all truck parts are operating properly.

Midwest Peterbilt Group has 5 dealerships – in Lincoln, Norfolk, Sioux City, Council Bluffs and Des Moines — and offers a sign-on bonus of up to $10,000, depending on experience. We provide factory training and offer competitive pay with great benefits.

All experience levels are welcome to apply for night or day shifts, full-time or part-time.

Remember: A 4-year college degree isn’t the only path to success — a career in the trucking industry can provide a bright future for you and your family.