Paul Rodgers salutes Free. Watch new video. Plus, a famous band wanted Paul to replace their fallen lead singer. More on Scott’s Blog.

Paul Rodgers will be saluting his early days fronting Free with the new CD/DVD and LP, Free Spirit. It is out now digitally today and comes out on disc on June 29th, and on vinyl on July 6th. The set features Rodgers’ Royal Albert Hall gig from May 28th, 2017 and includes 16 timeless Free classics including such staples as “Fire & Water,” “The Stealer,” “Wishing Well,” and the band’s signature song, “All Right Now.” Formed in 1968, Free featured guitarist Paul Kossoff, bassist Andy Fraser, drummer Simon Kirke, and Paul Rodgers on lead vocals. Upon their split in 1973, Rodgers and Kirke went on to form Bad Company.

Although Rodgers later went on to front Queen following the death of Freddie Mercury — he revealed to Billboard, that he found out after the fact that yet another major rock band was seeking him out back in the day to fill in for its own fallen singer: “I didn’t know it at the time, but I did a show with a reformed version of the Doors. They came up to me, and said ‘You might not know this, but when Jim Morrison died, we flew over to England, and were looking for you to join us. But, we couldn’t find you.’ I was gobsmacked. I told them that I was in the country hiding away writing with Mick Ralphs writing songs for Bad Company. That was really amazing. What a compliment.”

Rodgers, who’ll will be on tour this summer with Jeff Beck and Heart’s Ann Wilson on the “Stars Align Tour,” spoke about some of his career highlights, recalling, “When I played with Jimmy Page (in the Firm), he would take a solo, and lift the roof off of the building. You would just pinch yourself that you were witnessing it. There were moments with Queen where I would be surrounded by 60,000 people, and people would be singing along, and you’d think ‘Wow. Am I really here?’ Then, doing the (new, Free Spirit) album at Albert Hall, I stood about 10 feet back from the mic because the dynamics of the band were so focused. They could play — and you could hear a pin drop. They had the attention of the audience. I was standing back, and singing ‘Be My Friend,’ and it was also a pinch me moment. You would wonder ‘Am I in the past or in the future?’ At the same time, it doesn’t matter. You’re here now. There are those moments all the time.”

Side Notes:

The tracklisting to Paul Rodgers’ Free Spirit is: “Little Bit Of Love,” “Ride On A Pony,””Women,””Be My Friend,””My Brother Jake,” “Love You So,” “Travelin’ In Style,” “Magic Ship, “Mr Big, “The Stealer, “Fire & Water,” “The Hunter,” “All Right Now,” “Wishing Well,” “Walk In My Shadow,” and “Catch A Train

Upcoming Tour Dates for Paul Rodgers:

Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers, & Ann Wilson tour dates (subject to change):

July 18 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

July 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Five Point Amphitheatre

July 22 – Chula Vista, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

July 24 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

July 25 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 28 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 29 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 31 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 1 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 3 – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

August 4 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

August 8 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

August 10 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 12 – Holmdel, NJ – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

August 14 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 17 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

August 19 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

August 22 – Atlanta, GA – Chastain Park Amphitheatre

August 23 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place Amphitheater

August 25 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

August 26 – Tampa, FL – Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre