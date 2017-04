Paul McCartney is coming back to Nebraska for a show at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha on July 23rd. Tickets go on sale 10am Monday, May 1st. Fill out the form below for a chance to win tickets. Winners will be notified Monday morning before they go on sale. Click here for more details on the show.

