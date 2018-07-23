Overheard at ComicCon 2018 on the Scott Kaye blog.

Netflix's "Stranger Things" Press line during Comic-Con International 2017 at Hilton Bayfront on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, California.

Overheard at ComicCon 2018

“I’m Marvel—I don’t talk to DC people”

“Someday, I want to meet a girl who’s not in a costume”

“Get your selfie stick off my GoPro pole!”

“You’re standing on my tail”

“I’m a Pokemon character they haven’t thought of yet”

“What is this ‘real world’ you speak of?”

“They really gave me a hard time at the airport over my Wakandan passport”

“Hey, I just got to meet the gaffer on Ant Man!”

“If all of these people are here right now… then who’s trolling the Internet?”

“You can register to vote here, but only for the Imperial Galactic Senate”

“Is it bad that I can go as Jabba the Hutt with minimal costuming?”

“Oh God—I just realized I’ve wasted most of my life on this crap!”