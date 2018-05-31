Mutant Paper Towel By Timmo | May 31, 2018 @ 1:55 PM I bet you’ve never seen anything like this before. It’s a roll of paper towels with 2 tubes. I found it sitting by the sink in the radio station kitchen. Apparently, whatever company we get our paper towels from is not real big on quality control. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Linda Ronstadt describes living with Parkinson’s disease. Scott’s Volcano Pics Queen Releases “Bohemian Rhapsody” Trailer It’s (A New Book About) The STONES I’m Pretty Sure When Omaha Offered To Host The Big Ten Baseball Tournament… Things Overheard at the Royal Wedding