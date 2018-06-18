Most Frequently Returned Father’s Day Gifts
By Scott Kaye
Jun 18, 2018 @ 9:27 AM

And you thought another necktie was bad…So, the most frequently returned Father’s Day gifts:

Coffee mug with typo that reads “World’s Greatest Dud”

Cleveland Cavaliers World Champion hoodie

Weightwatchers membership

7-11 beef jerky that screams “last minute gift”

One-way ticket to Palookaville

Bottle of Chivas Regal with two-thirds consumed

Ketchup packets

Potted plant taken from dad’s own front porch

Not just socks, USED socks

Crayon drawing from 32-year-old son

The Best of Jethro Tull on CD, cassette, 8-track, or really any format

Thrift shop bowling trophy from 1986

