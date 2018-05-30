Linda Ronstadt describes living with Parkinson’s disease.

Although Parkinson’s disease has sidelined her singing career, Linda Ronstadt is keeping her life and work in front of the public with her recent “A Conversation With Linda” events. The presentations include an audio-visual presentation on Ronstadt’s career told through archival photos, videos and music based on Linda’s 2013 autobiography Simple Dreams: A Musical Memoir. . . followed by an audience question-and-answer session. During a chat with The San Francisco Chronicle, she spoke candidly about life with Parkinson’s explaining, “You have to have a life, but I have to be very selective about what I do. . . Michael J. Fox told me, ‘I make plans, and I keep them.'”

Prior to being officially diagnosed back in 2013, Ronstadt said that something was definitely off — especially when she lost the ability to sing — a symptom of the disease: “I knew it was something systemic. I knew it wasn’t age. Doctors looked at my larynx and said it was in perfect condition, that I had a teenage larynx.

The 71-year-old singer, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. She went on to talk about the day-to-day struggles she faces: “Brushing my teeth is the hardest thing I do all day. I’m like a window washer without a safety harness. Of course, I have a hard time talking, and traveling is ridiculous. It’s just the nature of the beast.”

Linda Ronstadt’s “A Conversation With Linda” will next run on September 15th in San Rafael, California.

After that Ronstadt will appear on September 21st in Folsom, California, and on September 29th in Saratoga, California.

Ronstadt explained that she continues to exercise every day: “It’s important to push that signal through my brain. It takes a lot of will.” I certainly wish her the best as she’s been one of my favorite artists of the ‘70s.

Some Linda Ronstadt side notes just last year, Linda released the 40th anniversary expanded edition of one of my favorites, the chart-topping Simple Dreams album. The recent collection features three live 1980 recordings of the album’s classic hits.

Simple Dreams, which was produced by Peter Asher, hit Number One and stayed there for five weeks beginnin on December 3rd, 1977. Like Joe Cocker, she was a great interpreter of songs written by other people. Simple Dreams snagged Ronstadt three Top 40 hits, with her cover of Roy Orbison’s “Blue Bayou” peaking at Number Three, her remake of Buddy Holly’s “It’s So Easy” hitting Number Five, and her version of good friend Warren Zevon’s “Poor Poor Pitiful Me” topping out at Number 31. In 1978, the platinum-certified “Blue Bayou” earner her Grammy nominations for both Record of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance Female. Simple Dreams won the Grammy for Best Recording Package. Here’s the cover.

Originally, the cover photograph was to show Ronstadt dressed in a mini-slip and seated in front of multiple mirrors. Uncomfortable with the physical exposure, she changed into a robe, and the picture was made artificially grainy. A retouched photo from the original photo sessions was included on the inner sleeve of her platinum-plus album Greatest Hits, Volume 2, released in 1980. At the 20th Grammy Awards, John Kosh won the Grammy Award for Best Recording Package for Simple Dreams.

Simple Dreams was knocked out of the Number One spot by the soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever, which held on to the top spot for 24 straight weeks. Simple Dreams was Ronstadt’s fifth consecutive million-selling platinum album and sold over 3½ million copies in less than a year in the United States alone—a record for a female artist. Among female recording artists at that time, only Carole King, with her album Tapestry, had sold more copies of an album.

“It’s So Easy” was originally recorded by Buddy Holly and The Crickets in 1958 but had failed to chart in its original version. It was Ronstadt’s second cover of a Holly song to become a hit in as many years; she had taken a rousing cover of “That’ll Be the Day” to #11 Pop in 1976, using a similar arrangement. The album includes songs by Warren Zevon, Eric Kaz and J.D. Souther, as well as The Rolling Stones‘ “Tumbling Dice“. Ronstadt was joined by Parton on the traditional ballad “I Never Will Marry”, which became a Top 10 Country hit during the summer of 1978. And for a 17 year old kid, I was totally smitten with her and the album’s music. Below is a live clip of It’s So Easy.