Business Of The Week – Knots Kneaded

Knots Kneaded Massage & Bodywork has figured out how to provide the perfect massage experience. Start with therapists that have a combined 20 years of “hand’s on” training, make their services convenient and customized towards each client’s needs and then make those clients feel a lot better. This week we say congratulations to Knots Kneaded Massage & Bodywork, a business that is new to Lincoln and is The Eagle – 92.9 Business of the Week!

Forget all the stress in the world, at least for a few hours, with a massage session at Knots Kneaded. What makes Knots Kneaded different? Many things, first of all – everything is customized towards each client. “We are not a spa, we focus on the client and find the areas where they need treatment,” said Cheree Buesing co-owner of Knots Kneaded Massage and Bodywork. Whether it is relaxation or deep tissue pain therapy, stress management or overall body wellness. Massage can literally touch every part of your life.

And, Knots Kneaded is perfect for anyone. Women love the relaxed atmosphere and men are comfortable because of the home-like, comfortable environment and, “they just get the work done that they need done”, according to business owner, Ariel Gray-Dobbs.

“We are much different than the other massage studios out there. We care about the whole person who comes to us for help. We’ll not only relax your body, but will also help you achieve a serene state of mind.” “A massage from one of us will also help you balance your emotions by eliminating stress,” according to both owners.

Another way the Knots Kneaded owners set themselves apart is that Cheree and Ariel make their services so accessible that they can accommodate anyone’s schedule. The hours are 8a to 8p Monday to Friday and they are open Saturdays and Sundays. According to Ariel, “there’s NO excuse NOT to come in!” Their overall work ethic and desire to relieve people of their stress and pain through massage has earned the co-owning duo the nick name “Massage Warriors”.

Today’s world is fast-paced world with plenty of factors that contribute to stress, which makes people look for different ways to unwind. Massage therapy is an important part of overall health and wellness. It’s a routine just like any other fitness or wellness program. It really should be a part of your everyday lifestyle.

Whether it’s a relaxation massage or a pain management session, make an appointment now with Cheree or Ariel at Knots Kneaded Massage & Bodywork, the Eagle 92.9 Business of the Week. Find them at www.knotskneaded.net, on Facebook or in the Trade Center just off of 56th and Old Cheney.

Knots Kneaded Massage and Bodywork, LLC

6031 S. 58th Street Ste B

Upper level of Pilates Method

Entrance is in the back.