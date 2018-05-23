It’s (A New Book About) The STONES

Post by Timmo

5/23/18

It’s a book about the Stones, but you can read the first chapter or so if this new book from last year that mostly focused on the Stones appearances on BBC Radio and TV programs in the early-mid 1960’s. It’s a way more in depth story of how the Stones formed than you’ve probably ready before and along with the obvious pictures, there are many other historical documents including letters, newspaper clippings, posters, and BBC audition forms. It’s a terrific time capsule that goes back to the time that classic rock as we know it was born. Even if you aren’t a huge Rolling Stones fan I encourage you to click here and give this a look.