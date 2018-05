Post by Timmo

…They were expecting Nebraska to be involved. Nope. Nebraska finished 10th in the regular season standings, but only 8 teams qualify for the tournament. So, my guess is the hosts are hoping Minnesota and Iowa do well, since their fans have the shortest distance to travel. It’s going to be a nice weekend for baseball in Omaha. But there going to be a LOT of empty seats at TD Ameritrade Park. For those of you who care regardless of who’s playing, click here for all the details.